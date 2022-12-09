Pakistan announces to provide medical education to prisoners

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to allow young prisoners to get admission in various disciplines of medical education, including MBBS and nursing.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has instructed the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to take steps to ensure that prisoners take the next admission test of medical and dental colleges.

He said from next year the prisoners would also be allowed to get admission in nursing, allied health sciences, MBBS, and other disciplines of their choice, state broadcaster reported.

The minister announced that all public sector medical universities and health institutions would be bound to give admission to those aspiring prisoners who are in jail as this is their basic right to get education.

The decision aims at ensuring the rights of the prisoners and extending equal opportunities in education so they could play a positive role in society.