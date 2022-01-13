Young prisoner in Karachi Central Jail wins Rs1 million scholarship

KARACHI – A young man, who has been convicted of murder and imprisoned in Karachi Central Jail for 11 years, has won a scholarship worth Rs1 million for his outstanding academic performance.

The scholarship has been awarded by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) to Naeem Shah, who plans to undertake a degree in chartered accountancy.

“While in prison, he resumed his studies,” Senior Superintendent of Central Jail Muhammad Hassan Sehto said. “He took his matriculation exam and then intermediate exam, got excellent marks and secured a place in top 20 students,” he said.

After his Intermediate results, Shah contacted the ICAP and asked them to given him a chance to become a chartered accountant. He was offered a scholarship because of his outstanding academic performance.

Letters were exchanged and the ICAP stated that Shah was eligible for the scholarship programme. He has been given a scholarship of Rs1 million, the superintendent said.

“Naeem Shah showed good manners while in jail and spent most of his time studying instead of talking to fellow prisoners. Jail authorities too encouraged him and provided him all possible help for studies,” Sehto said.

Shah's dedication and support of the jail authorities helped him reach where he is today, the official said.