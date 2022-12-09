Mahira Khan and Hrithik Roshan rub shoulders at Red Sea International Film Festival
Share
Pakistani queen of cinema Mahira Khan made a glamorous appearance at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival and the viral pictures are proof of her beauty and elegance.
The Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actor walked into the next event in Faraz Manan's translucent gold gown.
Dressed to the nines, Khan dazzled in a shimmery cape gown with a sleek bun, silver dangling earrings with a subtle touch of turquoise, and dewy makeup to complete the look.
View this post on Instagram
At the event, the Humsafar actor was photographed at an event sitting next to and talking to Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan. The Bang Bang actor was dressed in a white T-shirt and a grey suit. The duo was spotted talking to each other and this caught the attention of the netizens.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The festival also had many Bollywood actors in attendance. Kajol Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Akhshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also spotted at the prestigious festival.
Mahira Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in new ... 09:59 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Lollywood numero uno Mahira Khan has the rare ability to make her fans swoon over film projects and style statements ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Prime suspect in 12-year-old Karachi girl’s rape, murder case ...06:58 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Mahira Khan and Hrithik Roshan rub shoulders at Red Sea International ...06:42 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan announces to provide medical education to prisoners06:23 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan launches first ever animal rights curriculum05:58 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- TikToker Ayesha Akram faces arrest for defying court orders in ...05:35 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Inside the lavish wedding of Fazila Qazi and Qaisar Khan Nizamani's ...05:09 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks the internet with new photos04:47 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 48th birthday04:21 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022