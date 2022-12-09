Mahira Khan and Hrithik Roshan rub shoulders at Red Sea International Film Festival

Pakistani queen of cinema Mahira Khan made a glamorous appearance at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival and the viral pictures are proof of her beauty and elegance.

The Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actor walked into the next event in Faraz Manan's translucent gold gown.

Dressed to the nines, Khan dazzled in a shimmery cape gown with a sleek bun, silver dangling earrings with a subtle touch of turquoise, and dewy makeup to complete the look.

At the event, the Humsafar actor was photographed at an event sitting next to and talking to Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan. The Bang Bang actor was dressed in a white T-shirt and a grey suit. The duo was spotted talking to each other and this caught the attention of the netizens.

The festival also had many Bollywood actors in attendance. Kajol Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Akhshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also spotted at the prestigious festival.