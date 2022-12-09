Pakistan registers Google as a company, finally!

KARACHI – Google has registered itself as a company with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) – a move that will help the tech giant to establish its operations in the country.

The company had been registered under Section 435 of the Companies Act 2017. The development was confirmed by Federal IT Minister Aminul Haque.

He said opening an office of Google in Pakistan would make data of the country more secure.

Earlier this year, Pakistan asked the tech giants, including Google, Facebook and TikTok, to open their liaison offices in Pakistan.

Last month, reports emerged that the SECP had approved the papers submitted by the US-based company for the registration.

On Dec 7, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan had enormous untapped potential in the field of information and communication technology.

Addressing Asia Pacific Information and Communication Technology Alliance Awards in Islamabad, he said, he said government has been proactive in supporting efforts to improve IT sector of the country.