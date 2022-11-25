Elon Musk unveils blue, gold and grey ticks for verified Twitter accounts

SAN FRANCISCO – Elon Musk on Friday announced that Twitter will launch its new verification service from next week with a new colour coding system for categories of individuals, government and companies accounts.

The new Twitter owner made the announcement on the microblogging site, stating: “Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week”.

He said that blue tick will be given to verified accounts of individuals, a grey tick for “government” and a gold tick for companies.

“Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates,” he wrote.

Musk termed the process “painful” but added that it is necessary as he aims at weeding out the fake accounts.

The announcement comes as the Tesla owner on Thursday announced a ‘general amnesty’ for the banned accounts provided that they had not violated the law.