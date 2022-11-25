Humaima Malick pays special tribute to Anjuman Shaheen at LUX Style Awards (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Actress Humaima Malick paid a special tribute Lollywood’s iconic star Anjuman Shaheen at the red carpet ceremony of LUX Style Awards 2022.

The Ishq Junoon Deewangi star showed stellar performance at We Sone Deya Kangna – a song from Anjuman’s Punjabi film Chan Varyam.

At the ceremony, the 67-year-old actress was honoured with the Unilever Chairman’s ‘Lifetime Achievement Award.’

Anjuman was one of the most popular actresses in the Punjabi film industry who shot to stardom in the 1980s and 1990s starring in films like Wadey Ki Zanjeer, Sher Khan, Chan Varyam, Jeedar, and others.

She is known for starring in lead roles alongside legendary Punjabi film legend Sultan Rahi and has also co-starred with in non-Punjabi films with leading actors like Waheed Murad, Mohammad Ali, and Nadeem.