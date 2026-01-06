Dates for Punjab boards intermediate exams 2026 revealed

LAHORE – All educational boards in Punjab have officially announced the start date for the 2026 annual Intermediate (F.A, F.Sc, I.C.S, and I.Com) examinations.

Reports said the exams will commence on May 5, 2026, and will be attended by students from both public and private institutions across the province.

Board authorities have stated that the process for submitting examination forms has already begun. Students have been advised to submit their forms on time, following the prescribed schedule, to avoid any inconvenience.

They also clarified that a late fee will be charged for any forms submitted after the given deadline, in accordance with the board’s rules.

The educational boards emphasized that these exams are a crucial step in students’ academic careers as the results will serve as the foundation for their higher education admissions. Therefore, all arrangements for the examination process are being made in advance to ensure transparency and smooth execution.

Authorities also stated that timely submission of forms will help finalize exam centers, invigilator staff, and other administrative arrangements, ensuring the exams are conducted in an organized and peaceful manner.

Furthermore, the boards will release detailed date sheets in the coming weeks, which will clearly outline the exam dates and times for each subject.

Students and parents have been advised to closely follow the official announcements from the boards and avoid paying attention to rumors.