Deportation of Sarbjit Kaur delayed due to closure of Wagah-Attari Border

LAHORE – Pakistan authorities were unable to deport Indian national Sarbjit Kaur due to the closure of the Wagah-Attari border.

Kaur had arrived in Pakistan on a pilgrimage visa on November 4, along with a group of Sikh pilgrims, to attend the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Nankana Sahib. Her visa was valid until November 13.

While the majority of the 1,992 Sikh pilgrims returned to India after the event, Kaur stayed behind, prompting legal action.

On November 5, Kaur converted to Islam, married a Pakistani national named Nasir Hussain, and took the name Noor Hussain.

Punjab’s Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, had earlier announced that the 48-year-old woman would be sent back to India once all legal procedures were completed.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arranged for her transport to the Wagah border for deportation.

However, the deportation process was stalled due to the closure of the border, as confirmed by anonymous officials from the Punjab Rangers.