Woman from viral ‘umairi’ video shares ser side of story in ‘latest interview’

LAHORE – A clip of an interview featuring a woman, who is claimed to be the one from the viral “Umairi video,” has surfaced on social media.

A social media user has shared a clip, claiming that the woman in the interview is the same one featured in the viral Umairi video.

The authenticity of the clip is yet to be determined independently.

The interviewer asks the woman who was holding the phone to record the video. Initially, she claims it was placed on a wall, but when pressed, she admits that the younger man in the explicit video was holding the phone. She further states that he had forced her to make the video.

عمیری والی ویڈیو کی ہیروئن منظر عام پر 🙄

ایسی کپتی رن اے سارا الزام ہی عمیری پر ڈال دیا جبکہ ویڈیو میں سب نے دیکھا سب سے زیادہ اسی اونتری رن نے رولا ڈالا ہوا تھا

عمیری ویڈیو بنا

میرے پراواں نو وکھا

میرے وچ پا 🤦 جوانوں کبھی عورت پر بھروسہ نہیں کرنا یہ پھاۓ لوا دیتی ہیں 😄 pic.twitter.com/ClYgor8GHt — Bittu😄 (@ZehrilaBittu) January 5, 2026



Meanwhile, reports claimed that police had arrested Umairi, whose real name is Umair Butt, and he is facing case registered under Section 496 B of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The arrest comes in response to growing public pressure and widespread outrage over the circulation of an explicit video on social media.

Officials revealed that the case was opened following complaints about the spread of inappropriate content and alleged immoral behavior.

While details have not been disclosed, police have issued a warning to social media users, reminding them that sharing or reposting explicit material is a criminal offense under Pakistani cyber and criminal laws.