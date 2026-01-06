CDA’s pollen-relief effort misfires as contractor removes all trees on 4 acres

ISLAMABAD – A contractor cut down all tree on a three to four-acre area in Islamabad despite a Supreme Court order to remove only wild mulberry trees that were causing pollen allergies in Islamabad.

It all started after the Capital Development Authority (CDA) issued a tender for the planting of local, environment-friendly trees, following the Supreme Court order.

According to the CDA’s issued tender, in compliance with the court’s directive, the decision was made to cut down wild mulberry trees in the city and replace them with indigenous trees.

However, reports revealed that the contractor hired for this task had cut down not only the wild mulberry trees but also all other trees on a 3 to 4-acre area, effectively clearing the land of any vegetation.

The contractor carried out the deforestation without properly marking or identifying the trees, leaving the area completely devoid of any trees.

Pollen allergies are a growing concern in Islamabad, especially during peak pollen seasons in spring and summer.

The city’s rapidly urbanizing environment, combined with an increase in vegetation like wild mulberry trees, has led to higher levels of airborne pollen.

This triggers allergic reactions such as sneezing, itchy eyes, and respiratory issues in many residents. Individuals with pollen sensitivities often face difficulty during these seasons, with increased visits to doctors and higher demand for allergy medications.