Elon Musk lays off roughly half of Twitter's workforce
Web Desk
07:33 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Elon Musk lays off roughly half of Twitter's workforce
Source: Twitter
Share

Elon Musk finally became the owner of Twitter Inc this Thursday. His takeover started with firing top executives and providing little clarity over how he will achieve the lofty ambitions he outlined previously.

Now, Twitter has sacked half of its 7,500-strong staff as Musk launched his major overhaul of the troubled company just a week after his blockbuster takeover.

An internal document seen by AFP said "roughly 50 percent" of employees were impacted and would be denied access to company computers and email on an immediate basis.

Workers around the world were shown the door and took to Twitter to vent their frustration or disbelief and say goodbye to one of Silicon Valley's most iconic companies.

Ahead of the layoffs, Twitter closed access to its offices worldwide, asking employees to stay at home to await news of their fate through an email.

Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, is said to owe $1 billion in annual interest alone to pay for a deal he tried to wiggle out from almost as soon as he made it in April.

Feroze Khan releases his first song on Youtube ... 09:32 AM | 5 Nov, 2022

Actor Feroze Khan has lately been more visible than any other celebrity in the entertainment vicinity but for all the ...

More From This Category
Anushka Sharma's birthday post for husband Virat ...
08:45 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Saboor Aly amuses fans with new rib-tickling video
07:57 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Sehar Shinwari to marry a 'Zimbabwean guy' if ...
02:43 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Mehwish Hayat, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Kumail ...
08:12 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Kangana Ranaut falls into river during shoot
11:02 AM | 5 Nov, 2022
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy announces Rs10m grant for ...
10:00 AM | 5 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anushka Sharma's birthday post for husband Virat Kohli wins hearts
08:45 PM | 5 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr