Elon Musk lays off roughly half of Twitter's workforce
Elon Musk finally became the owner of Twitter Inc this Thursday. His takeover started with firing top executives and providing little clarity over how he will achieve the lofty ambitions he outlined previously.
Now, Twitter has sacked half of its 7,500-strong staff as Musk launched his major overhaul of the troubled company just a week after his blockbuster takeover.
An internal document seen by AFP said "roughly 50 percent" of employees were impacted and would be denied access to company computers and email on an immediate basis.
Workers around the world were shown the door and took to Twitter to vent their frustration or disbelief and say goodbye to one of Silicon Valley's most iconic companies.
Ahead of the layoffs, Twitter closed access to its offices worldwide, asking employees to stay at home to await news of their fate through an email.
Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, is said to owe $1 billion in annual interest alone to pay for a deal he tried to wiggle out from almost as soon as he made it in April.





