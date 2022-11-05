Saboor Aly amuses fans with new rib-tickling video
Share
Lollywood diva Saboor Aly is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz for many years now.
Needless to say, the 27-year-old star has managed to garner ample praise for herself. This time around, the Mushki actress shared a funny video about 'sundar larkay'.
'Itna Husn? ????', captioned the Parizaad actor.
View this post on Instagram
Dropping a cute comment, Ayeza Khan wrote: 'Yeh toh sirf tab hota ha jab apky ghar main sandar larkay majood hon aur woh bhi husband kay roop main'.
On the work front, Saboor's recent works include Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar and Mushkil, to name a few.
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari share PDA-filled pictures ... 10:35 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
Lollywood's favourite couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari has won hearts once again with their PDA-filled pictures from ...
-
- China dispatches first shipment of high-speed rail coaches to Pakistan08:24 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Pemra bans broadcasting of Imran Khan’s speeches, pressers07:08 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Sehar Shinwari to marry a 'Zimbabwean guy' if they defeat India in ...02:43 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022