Saboor Aly amuses fans with new rib-tickling video

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz for many years now.

Needless to say, the 27-year-old star has managed to garner ample praise for herself. This time around, the Mushki actress shared a funny video about 'sundar larkay'.

'Itna Husn? ????', captioned the Parizaad actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

Dropping a cute comment, Ayeza Khan wrote: 'Yeh toh sirf tab hota ha jab apky ghar main sandar larkay majood hon aur woh bhi husband kay roop main'.

On the work front, Saboor's recent works include Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar and Mushkil, to name a few.