China dispatches first shipment of high-speed rail coaches to Pakistan
Share
LAHORE – China has dispatched the first shipment of 46 passenger coaches to Pakistan Railways and these will reach the South Asian country in approximately three weeks by sea.
The 46 coaches are being delivered to Pakistan under a $140 million contract for total 230 high-speed rail coaches.
The remaining 184 units will be manufactured in Pakistan by the PR engineers and technical staff under the supervision of the Chinese experts.
A PR official told media that the shipment will reach Karachi port within three weeks and these will be sent to Lahore by the Karachi-Lahore main line-1 by end of this month, Dawn News reported.
Pakistan has also signed a contract with a Chines firm for manufacturing of 800 freight wagons and 20 brake wagons. China will deliver some completely built units (CBUs) will remaining would be manufactured in Pakistan under the technology-transfer method.
Reports said that the railway is working to upgrade the dilapidated track (ML-1) to run the high-speech passenger coaches.
Pakistan, China agree on early launch of ... 08:26 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China on Thursday agreed on the early launch of the much-awaited Mainline-1 (ML1) ...
-
- China dispatches first shipment of high-speed rail coaches to Pakistan08:24 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Pemra bans broadcasting of Imran Khan’s speeches, pressers07:08 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Sehar Shinwari to marry a 'Zimbabwean guy' if they defeat India in ...02:43 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022