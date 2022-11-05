Bilal Lashari reveals why he cast Fawad and Hamza in 'The Legend of MaulaJatt'

Director Bilal Lashari is the man behind the groundbreaking film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, which continues to break box office records. The magnum opus has become Pakistan's first film to hit the PKR 150 crore mark.

Lashari recently appeared on the show ‘Super Over’ with Ahmed Butt and got candid about his projet. During the conversation he reflected on his journey in the making of Pakistan’s biggest cinematic experience.

He revealed why he chose Fawad Khan instead of filmstar Shaan as Maula Jatt. “I think Shaan is best for the stories which are about a single person. In this, we needed the combination of two. I have worked with Shaan but I cast Fawad and Hamza because of the combination we wanted. Also, they are the new stars and we wanted to create a whole new thing.”

“I had these two in my mind since the idea came to my mind. As per Hamza, at that time, even we were not popular," he said. "I think they became famous just to make ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ this big," he concluded.

The Legend of Maula Jatt revolves around the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt and Maula Jatt. The film stars Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik among others. The film is said to be made on one of the highest budgets in Pakistani film history.