Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar likely to be transferred over FIR delay in Imran Khan shooting incident

LAHORE – The Punjab government has reportedly decided to replace Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar over delay in registration of a case against gun attack at PTI leaders during party’s long march near Wazirabad.

The development comes as the PTI leaders expressed concerns over the role of Shahkar, who was appointed by the PML-N led federal government in July, after the November 3 incident in which Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured.

Reports said that the provincial government would send the requisition to federal government for the transfer of the top police offer of Punjab.

It is mentioned that the federal government has the authority to post an IG in a province on the request of a provincial government.

The Punjab Police could not register the First Information Report (FIR) of the shooting incident as there reportedly a deadlock as the PTI chief was adamant to withdraw the name of senior army officer from the complaint.

A day earlier, Khan had put the blame of assassination attempt on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a military officer.

Reports further suggest Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is facing confusing situation as Khan insists on nominating the army officer in the FIR.