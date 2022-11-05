Sharjah Ruler allocates AED 4.5 million to equip libraries with the latest titles from publishers at SIBF 2022
Web Desk
02:31 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Sharjah Ruler allocates AED 4.5 million to equip libraries with the latest titles from publishers at SIBF 2022
Share

SHARJAH - Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the allocation of AED 4.5 million to equip the emirate’s libraries with the latest titles from regional and international publishing houses that have a presence at the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

This annual grant is in line with the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to build knowledge-based communities and provide them access to the latest resources from the Arab region and around the world in science, arts, history, culture, and other disciplines. 

The grant also reflects His HIghness’s commitment to continually update the knowledge resources of libraries in Sharjah to enrich and expand the availability of reference material for students, researchers, academics, and other professionals and readers.

The annual fund allocation also supports publishing houses, book retailers and other participants in the 2022 edition of SIBF, which hosts 2,213 Arab and foreign publishers from 95 countries. These regional and global publishing houses offer a variety of publications cutting across genres and spanning diverse disciplines that meet the needs and interests of varied age groups.

More From This Category
Priceless 13th - 17th century Arabic and Islamic ...
05:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Türkiye, Egypt and UAE condemn attack on Imran ...
07:56 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Arab Publishers Conference 2022 calls for ...
03:54 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
'Ceer': Saudi Arabia launches first ever electric ...
05:39 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Jemima Goldsmith praises hero who stopped gunman ...
02:39 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Iran, Qatar condemn gun attack on ex-Pakistan PM ...
01:33 PM | 4 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anushka Sharma's birthday post for husband Virat Kohli wins hearts
08:45 PM | 5 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr