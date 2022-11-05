Sharjah Ruler allocates AED 4.5 million to equip libraries with the latest titles from publishers at SIBF 2022

SHARJAH - Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the allocation of AED 4.5 million to equip the emirate’s libraries with the latest titles from regional and international publishing houses that have a presence at the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

This annual grant is in line with the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to build knowledge-based communities and provide them access to the latest resources from the Arab region and around the world in science, arts, history, culture, and other disciplines.

The grant also reflects His HIghness’s commitment to continually update the knowledge resources of libraries in Sharjah to enrich and expand the availability of reference material for students, researchers, academics, and other professionals and readers.

The annual fund allocation also supports publishing houses, book retailers and other participants in the 2022 edition of SIBF, which hosts 2,213 Arab and foreign publishers from 95 countries. These regional and global publishing houses offer a variety of publications cutting across genres and spanning diverse disciplines that meet the needs and interests of varied age groups.