Anushka Sharma's birthday post for husband Virat Kohli wins hearts
Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have a massive fan following as they are adored by the masses.
This time around, the Sultan star extended love and sweet wishes to her husband on his 34th birthday. She chose his best goofy photos to wish him in a hilarious birthday post.
'it’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post ❤️
Love you in every state and form and way ❤️@virat.kohli', captioned the Band Baja Baraat actress.
Anushka picked some of the cutest clicks of the cricketer, who is currently in Australia for the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament. In one of the pictures, Kohli is also posing with his daughter Vamika.
Back in 2017, Anushka and Virat got married at a beautiful destination wedding and they are parents to a 9-month daughter Vamika together.
