Wedding bells for Sunny Deol's son

Web Desk 10:06 PM | 5 May, 2023
Source: Instagram

The Deol family of Bollywood is gearing up for a big celebration as the news of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's upcoming wedding has been making rounds on social media these days.

According to the sources, Karan is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend, who is a non-celebrity from Dubai, in June. The engagement ceremony is believed to have already taken place on the anniversary of Karan's grandparents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, at a close-knit ceremony.

Karan Deol is a budding actor who made his debut with his father's movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019 alongside Sahher Bambba. The movie was directed by Sunny Deol himself and received mixed reviews from audience and critics.

However, it marked the beginning of Karan's acting career, and he followed it up with a role in the 2021 movie Velle, alongside his uncle Abhay Deol. The film also starred Mouni Roy and Anya Singh and was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Deven Munjal. It was a Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Telugu movie Brochevarevarura.

His father often shares pictures of his son Karan on social media, and on Karan's 32nd birthday last year, he recalled the time when he directed him in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. With his upcoming movie Apne 2, Karan will be seen on screen alongside his father, Sunny Deol, and his uncle, Bobby Deol, along with the legendary actor Dharmendra. It is safe to say that the Deol family is an integral part of the Bollywood industry, and the news of Karan's wedding is no less than a celebration for their fans.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

