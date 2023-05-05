Wedding bells for Sunny Deol's son

The Deol family of Bollywood is gearing up for a big celebration as the news of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's upcoming wedding has been making rounds on social media these days.
According to the sources, Karan is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend, who is a non-celebrity from Dubai, in June. The engagement ceremony is believed to have already taken place on the anniversary of Karan's grandparents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, at a close-knit ceremony.
Karan Deol is a budding actor who made his debut with his father's movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019 alongside Sahher Bambba. The movie was directed by Sunny Deol himself and received mixed reviews from audience and critics.
However, it marked the beginning of Karan's acting career, and he followed it up with a role in the 2021 movie Velle, alongside his uncle Abhay Deol. The film also starred Mouni Roy and Anya Singh and was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Deven Munjal. It was a Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Telugu movie Brochevarevarura.
His father often shares pictures of his son Karan on social media, and on Karan's 32nd birthday last year, he recalled the time when he directed him in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. With his upcoming movie Apne 2, Karan will be seen on screen alongside his father, Sunny Deol, and his uncle, Bobby Deol, along with the legendary actor Dharmendra. It is safe to say that the Deol family is an integral part of the Bollywood industry, and the news of Karan's wedding is no less than a celebration for their fans.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|313.1
|316.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.1
|360.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|78.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.85
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs226,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Karachi
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Quetta
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Attock
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Multan
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
