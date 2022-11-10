Latest Bollywood film featuring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Mithun and Jackie Shroff under production

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has revealed the first look from his upcoming movie starring Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jackie Shroff.

The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor also revealed the names of the characters, where he portrays Ballu, Sunny Deol as Arjun, Mithun as Yeda Bhagat, and Shroff as Jaikishan. The reunion of 80s handsome hunks is causing excitement among their fans.

The poster features the actors oozing style as they sport black shades, with the wind in their hair, Chakraborty wearing a scout’s cap with a leather jacket, whereas Deol, Dutt, and Shroff exude classic swagger in their jackets with t-shirt look.

The film is directed by filmmaker Vivek Chauhan. The story of the film is penned by Raj Suluja with co-writers Niket Pandey and JoJo Khan, and backed by filmmaker Ahmed Khan in association with Zee Studios. The Ahmed Khan production was announced on the 72nd birthday of the Luck actor on June 16. Although the official release date hasn't been announced, it is expected to be released in the second quarter of 2023. It was reported that the actors started shooting for the film in June 2022.

Shroff shared the first look on his social media handle with a caption: “#BaapOfAllFilms. Shoot dhamaal, dosti bemisaal.”

Previously on Mithun’s 72nd birthday, Shroff made the announcement of the film through a quirky caption: “Jahan chaar yaar mil jaaye… arre chautha kidhar hain bhidu… @duttsanjay @mithunchakraborty? #BaapOfAllFilms.”

On the work front, Mithun has previously collaborated with Dutt, Shroff, and Deol in Shapath, Ganga Ki Kasam, Yamraaj, Luck, Ilaaka, Jeete Hain Shaan Se, and Phool Aur Aag. Chakraborty was last seen in The Kashmir Files.

Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 and Sooryavanshi.

Sunny Deol will be reuniting with Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2.

Shroff will be next seen in Life is Good to release on December 9, 2022.