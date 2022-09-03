Amitabh Bachchan drops first poster of upcoming movie GoodBye

02:59 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan drops first poster of upcoming movie GoodBye
Source: Amitabh Bachchan (Instagram)
Share

NEW DELHI – Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan Saturday dropped a poster of his upcoming movie “GoodBye” on social media and received overwhelming response from fans.

The Sarkar actor took to Instagram to share the first look of his comedy-drama featuring Rashmika Mandanna as his co-star.

The poster shows Bachchan flying a kite while Rashmika stood behind him holding the kite spool.

“Family company is the most special,” wrote 79-year-old in the Hindi-language caption, adding: “When no one is near, their feeling remains.”

He announced that the movie will hit the screens on October 7, 2022.

Amitabh Bachchan debuts as music composer in ... 06:28 PM | 27 Aug, 2022

The upcoming Bollywood film ‘Chup’ is set to mark the debut of legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan as a ...

More From This Category
Nigeria bans use of white models, voice-over ...
10:51 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
Virat Kohli leases Kishore Kumar's residence for ...
10:25 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan, and Imran Ashraf to star ...
08:27 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
Urwa Hocane's latest photoshoot earns her trolling
09:55 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
Feroze Khan's wife shares first picture of ...
08:55 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
Sarah Khan shares new adorable video of daughter ...
05:30 PM | 2 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amitabh Bachchan drops first poster of upcoming movie GoodBye
02:59 PM | 3 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr