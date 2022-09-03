Amitabh Bachchan drops first poster of upcoming movie GoodBye
NEW DELHI – Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan Saturday dropped a poster of his upcoming movie “GoodBye” on social media and received overwhelming response from fans.
The Sarkar actor took to Instagram to share the first look of his comedy-drama featuring Rashmika Mandanna as his co-star.
The poster shows Bachchan flying a kite while Rashmika stood behind him holding the kite spool.
“Family company is the most special,” wrote 79-year-old in the Hindi-language caption, adding: “When no one is near, their feeling remains.”
He announced that the movie will hit the screens on October 7, 2022.
