02:28 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Kangana Ranaut criticises ad about interfaith marriage for supporting 'Love Jihad'
One of India’s biggest jewellery brand has received immense backlash after posting an advert online that features an interfaith marriage. 

Hindu extremist groups believe that the ad, showing Muslim family preparing a traditional South-Indian style baby shower for their pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law, supports Hindu-Muslim unity.

The jewellery label had to withdraw the commercial as they were being accused of promoting “love-jihad”, a pejorative used to refer to marriages between Muslim men and Hindu women in India.

Amongst many others, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranuat has also called out the jewellery chain for nurturing the concept of “love-jihad.”

