Khalil ur Rehman Qamar throws his weight behind PM Imran Khan as PTI holds public gathering

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani drama writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is the latest celebrity to show support with Prime Minister Imran Khan who faces an opposition coalition and a vote of no confidence.

Amid uncertainty ahead of the no-confidence motion, the creator of Mere Pass Tum Ho took it to Twitter, saying he considers himself a non-political person but appealed to the masses to stand with Prime Imran Khan.

Imran Khan is a true and upright leader who can take the country out of all crises, Qamar wrote saying as he termed Khan as a 'true and honest' leader.

انشااللہ آج طے ہوگا کہ آج کے بعد ملک پر کوئی مکار وطن فروش خاندان حکومت نہیں کر پاۓ گا

رعایا سے جمہور بن جائیے کسی کی جرات نہیں ہوگی کہ وہ خزانہ لوٹ کر ملک سے بھاگ جاۓ

کسی کی ہمت نہیں ہوگی کہ وہ نیشنل ٹی وی پر بیٹھ کر کہے کہ پاپڑ والا مییرا آدمی ہے آپکے قانون کو کیا تکلیف ہے — Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar (@KrqOfficial) March 27, 2022

Only Khan is ‘capable’ to take the country out of all crises, he said while slamming former PM Nawaz without mentioning his name.

In another tweet, he said today’s power show will be decisive saying no dishonest family will be able to rule the country again.

Meanwhile, many other celebrities supporting Prime Minister Khan, as Islamabad hosts a rally after the PM urged citizens to reach its Parade Ground for a power show amid mounting political tensions.

Saba Qamar, Humayun Saeed, Rohail Hyatt, Shaan Shahid, and Samina Peerzada have rooted for Khan who is facing a no-confidence motion.