Khalil ur Rehman Qamar throws his weight behind PM Imran Khan as PTI holds public gathering
Web Desk
07:24 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar throws his weight behind PM Imran Khan as PTI holds public gathering
Source: @krqofficial (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani drama writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is the latest celebrity to show support with Prime Minister Imran Khan who faces an opposition coalition and a vote of no confidence.

Amid uncertainty ahead of the no-confidence motion, the creator of Mere Pass Tum Ho took it to Twitter, saying he considers himself a non-political person but appealed to the masses to stand with Prime Imran Khan.

Imran Khan is a true and upright leader who can take the country out of all crises, Qamar wrote saying as he termed Khan as a 'true and honest' leader.

Only Khan is ‘capable’ to take the country out of all crises, he said while slamming former PM Nawaz without mentioning his name.

In another tweet, he said today’s power show will be decisive saying no dishonest family will be able to rule the country again.

Pakistani celebrities come out in support of PM ... 12:50 PM | 27 Mar, 2022

Pakistani celebrities put their weight behind Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Islamabad rally today. Taking to ...

Meanwhile, many other celebrities supporting Prime Minister Khan, as Islamabad hosts a rally after the PM urged citizens to reach its Parade Ground for a power show amid mounting political tensions.

Saba Qamar, Humayun Saeed, Rohail Hyatt, Shaan Shahid, and Samina Peerzada have rooted for Khan who is facing a no-confidence motion.

Political temperature at peak in capital as PTI ... 05:57 PM | 27 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) power show is underway at Parade Ground in the capital with party ...

More From This Category
LIVE: PM Imran reiterates not to spare ‘three ...
07:12 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
'Abhi' – Kubra Khan and Goher Mumtaz’s ...
06:34 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
Pakistan’s NSA Moeed Yusuf holds wide-ranging ...
05:28 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
Pakistani boxers Asif Hazara, Usman Wazeer defend ...
04:47 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
Momal Sheikh and Shahroz Sabzwari’s dance video ...
03:25 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
JWP chief Shahzain Bugti parts ways with PTI-led ...
02:40 PM | 27 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar throws his weight behind PM Imran Khan as PTI holds public ...
07:24 PM | 27 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr