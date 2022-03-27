Khunjerab Pass set to reopen after nearly 2-year hiatus
Share
ISLAMABAD – The highest mountain pass which is a major trade route between Pakistan and China, located on the northern border, is set to reopen from April 1 after nearly a two-year hiatus amid the Covid pandemic.
Reports in local media said Beijing shared a letter with Islamabad regarding the reopening of the border pass in accordance with the agreement signed between the two countries in May 2013.
Chinese officials stated measures to prevent the novel virus from spreading via the highest-paved international border in the Karakoram Mountains.
The authorities have been instructed to take all precautionary measures pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic before the arrival of goods from Pakistan.
Similarly, Pakistani border authorities have also been instructed to take all measures to control coronavirus.
Khunjerab Pass: Pakistan-China border to be ... 03:59 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan-China border via Khunjerab Pass in Hunza will be closed for traffic from tonight, the state ...
Khunjerab Pass was first closed in November 2019 amid stern measures to cut the Covid spread between the two countries. It was later opened on a temporary basis between July 29, 2020, and August 10, 2020, to facilitate the transportation of containers loaded with goods.
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Pakistani cricketer Kainat Imtiaz ties the knot, shares wedding ...10:27 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
- Khunjerab Pass set to reopen after nearly 2-year hiatus09:23 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
- Maryam slams PTI govt for using 'state machinery' for Islamabad power ...08:29 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
-
- PM Imran says foreign powers to topple PTI govt, refuses to spare ...07:12 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
-
- 'Abhi' – Kubra Khan and Goher Mumtaz’s upcoming movie is a full ...06:34 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
- Momal Sheikh and Shahroz Sabzwari’s dance video goes viral03:25 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022