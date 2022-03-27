Khunjerab Pass set to reopen after nearly 2-year hiatus

Khunjerab Pass set to reopen after nearly 2-year hiatus
ISLAMABAD – The highest mountain pass which is a major trade route between Pakistan and China, located on the northern border, is set to reopen from April 1 after nearly a two-year hiatus amid the Covid pandemic.

Reports in local media said Beijing shared a letter with Islamabad regarding the reopening of the border pass in accordance with the agreement signed between the two countries in May 2013.

Chinese officials stated measures to prevent the novel virus from spreading via the highest-paved international border in the Karakoram Mountains.

The authorities have been instructed to take all precautionary measures pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic before the arrival of goods from Pakistan.

Similarly, Pakistani border authorities have also been instructed to take all measures to control coronavirus.

Khunjerab Pass was first closed in November 2019 amid stern measures to cut the Covid spread between the two countries. It was later opened on a temporary basis between July 29, 2020, and August 10, 2020, to facilitate the transportation of containers loaded with goods.

