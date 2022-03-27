Pakistani cricketer Kainat Imtiaz ties the knot, shares wedding pictures with fans
KARACHI – Pakistani cricketer Kainat Imtiaz, known as much for her good looks as her all-round performances, has tied the knot with Waqar Uddin.
The 29-year-old right-handed batter shared the wedding pictures on photo-sharing platform. "Mashaallah, meet Mr. and Mrs. Waqaruddin," the caption cited.
Kainat also requested her fans to pray for them. Meanwhile, congratulations are in order for the cricketer who hailed from the country’s seaside metropolis Karachi.
The cricketer is said to be one of the most followed female athletes on social media as she regularly updated her fans with adorable pictures.
Kainat was promoted from the emerging category to category C last year. She has represented the Team Green in 30 games including 15 WODIs and 15 WT20Is.
