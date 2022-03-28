Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 March 2022

08:20 AM | 28 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 March 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 133,300 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs  114,200. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 104,683 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.122,191.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744
Karachi PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744
Islamabad PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744
Peshawar PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744
Quetta PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744
Sialkot PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744
Attock PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744
Gujranwala PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744
Jehlum PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744
Multan PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744
Bahawalpur PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744
Gujrat PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744
Nawabshah PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744
Chakwal PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744
Hyderabad PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744
Nowshehra PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744
Sargodha PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744
Faisalabad PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744
Mirpur PKR 133,300 PKR 1,744

