Indian cricketers fall in love with Pakistani skipper's baby girl
Women in Green fell way short of the mark and was all out for 137 in 43 overs against archrivals India in the 2022 ICC World Cup; however, the daughter of Pakistani skipper caught the attention of everyone on both sides.
Indian team won hearts after being spotted playing with the baby daughter of Bismah Maroof. The heartwarming moment was captured when two sides were interacting with each other after the game.
The world governing body of cricket also shared the moment in which the Mithali Raj-led squad can be seen enjoying the company of tot.
Indian spinner Ekta Bisht was the first one to be seen having fun time with little Fatima while pacer Jhulan Goswami also garnered praise.
Earlier today, a photo of Bismah holding his daughter also went viral. Bismah called it a very emotional moment for her saying it was a different feeling.
Pakistani women’s cricket captain Bisma Maroof is one of eight mothers playing at the 2022 World Cup. She returned to international cricket through the ongoing mega event after going on maternity leave last April.
Sharing her experience with a foreign publication, Bismah said a child needs a mother while adding that taking help from a nanny everywhere is expensive. She mentioned that our contracts help us survive and make a living, but without a parental policy, it would've become difficult to continue playing with a child around.
