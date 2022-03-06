Pakistan to open first virtual zoo in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Marghazar Zoo in the country’s federal capital will become the first with virtual reality and bring 'visitors closer than ever before to animals' around two years after it was closed after its final occupants were relocated abroad, it has emerged.

A Dawn report suggests that Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Chairperson Rina Saeed Khan visited the closed Islamabad zoo to discuss the establishment of a virtual zoo at the location.

Zoos around the globe have long faced ethical issues surrounding the captivity of wild animals. Such was the case with Islamabad Zoo which was closed following condemnation as the world’s loneliest elephant Kaavan along with other animals were transported on Islamabad High Court’s order.

After successful launch of guided tours of our Leopard Preserve Zone in MHNP, IWMB now hopes to open up sections of old zoo to public for virtual tours! It’s all about using technology to educate & inspire public! Working on concept with CDA @CDAthecapital @WildlifeBoard pic.twitter.com/kpxjW9HPcL — Rina S Khan Satti (@rinasaeed) March 6, 2022

Wildlife officials pondered multiple options for reviving it in compliance with the high court order. The report quoting sources said that the two-thirds of the premises will be used for public entertainment.

High-tech movies and documentaries will be played and a virtual show will be arranged on a daily basis while a part of the land will also be used to keep rescued animals. Visual gallery and 3D shows will be arranged to apprise the public about the wildlife and the need to preserve their freedom.

Pakistan’s first leopard preservation zone ... 10:51 AM | 2 Jan, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s first-ever Common Asian Leopard Preservation Zone was inaugurated at Margalla Hills ...

A period of nearly one and half months has been set to start the construction work on the revival effort of the Islamabad zoo.

Before its closure on the court’s order, around one million people used to visit the zoo on annual basis. IHC ordered to shift all animals from the zoo to sanctuaries particularly the lone elephant, Kavaan – who garnered international attention. The place was notorious for the poor conditions for wild animals.