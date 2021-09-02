Cricket world congratulates Bismah Maroof on daughter's birth
LAHORE – Pakistan national women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has been blessed with a baby girl.
The 30-year-old athlete shared the happy news on Twitter on August 30. “Allah SWT has blessed me with a daughter Alhamdulillah," she wrote.
Soon after her tweet, national and international players and others congratulated her and extended well wishes.
Congratulations Bismah!— Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) August 30, 2021
Masha Allah! Allah Pak Naseeb Achay Karin Ameen 🤲— Anwar Ali Khan (@realanwarali48) August 31, 2021
Congratulations— Saleem Khaliq (@saleemkhaliq) August 30, 2021
Mashallah. Many many congratulations to you and your family.— Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) August 31, 2021
We congratulate @maroof_bismah on becoming mother of a baby girl.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2021
Who do you reckon she would become - a batter or a bowler?
Pakistan women’s cricket team skipper Bismah ... 05:50 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Pakistan national women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has withdrawn from next month’s ...
