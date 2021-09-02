Cricket world congratulates Bismah Maroof on daughter's birth

06:42 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Cricket world congratulates Bismah Maroof on daughter's birth
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan national women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has been blessed with a baby girl.

The 30-year-old athlete shared the happy news on Twitter on August 30. “Allah SWT has blessed me with a daughter Alhamdulillah," she wrote.

Soon after her tweet, national and international players and others congratulated her and extended well wishes.

Pakistan women’s cricket team skipper Bismah ... 05:50 PM | 30 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Pakistan national women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has withdrawn from next month’s ...

More From This Category
Ronaldo sets world record for most goals in ...
01:29 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Taliban gives go ahead for first Test match since ...
09:45 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
PAKvNZ – Pakistan name four uncapped players in ...
05:22 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Shaheen Afridi spills the beans on his marriage ...
03:19 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
South Africa’s Dale Steyn announces retirement ...
08:26 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
Wasim Akram criticises Indian media over fake news
06:06 PM | 31 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram face immense backlash over recent pictures
05:05 PM | 2 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr