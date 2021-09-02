Cricket world congratulates Bismah Maroof on daughter's birth

LAHORE – Pakistan national women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has been blessed with a baby girl.

The 30-year-old athlete shared the happy news on Twitter on August 30. “Allah SWT has blessed me with a daughter Alhamdulillah," she wrote.

Soon after her tweet, national and international players and others congratulated her and extended well wishes.

