Twitterati celebrates Keanu Reeves's birthday
Share
Known for his roles in iconic films like John Wick and Speed, Canadia born actor Keanu Reeves is celebrating his 57th birthday today.
Apart from his impressive resume, Reeves is undoubtedly one of the most beloved stars across the globe owing to his random acts of kindness.
Twitter cannot stop showering praises on him on his birthday and an overwhelming amount of love and best wishes have been directed towards him.
The Matrix's star massive fan following from across the globe paid tribute to him with heartfelt tweets.
Today would be perfect day to acknowledge that how cool Keanu Reeves was as John Constantine. #HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/r8apFtKdHy— ???????????? (@KubrickBabe) September 2, 2021
Happy Birthday Keanu! You darling and beautiful man! #HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/y8NYV8KqWG— ???????????????????????????? (@Las15Hasta) September 2, 2021
favorite my forever king Happy birthday ???? #KeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/GY3NMWYpwN— Sergio (@Sergio28434752) September 2, 2021
“Keany, he's a sweetheart. People don't understand him. He's on this earth, he's a together guy. He'll rule the world-very smart, indigenous, and very productive.” — River Phoenix
Happy Birthday, Keanu Reeves! pic.twitter.com/SWUlammBH0— The River Phoenix Gallery (@phoenixsgallery) September 2, 2021
reminder that keanu reeves is immortal ???? pic.twitter.com/qMmcCIeBIU— mochii ????|| CHECK PINNED || KEANU AND ELLY DAY???????? (@mochiilorian) September 2, 2021
Keanu Reeves is now 57 years old and he’s still one of the nicest and coolest celebrities we have on this planet! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Dbc8uggINt— Goran Mirkovic (@ClemmRusty) September 2, 2021
Happy birthday to the most humble kindest soul and brilliant actor, Keanu Reeves. ???? pic.twitter.com/ttAU4agqLh— Filmpreciation (@filmpreciation) September 2, 2021
Born in Beirut and raised in Toronto, Reeves began acting in theatre productions and in television films before making his feature film debut in Youngblood.
Keanu Reeves reveals that The Matrix 4 is to be a ... 01:11 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Fans are rooting for a better 2021 as the actor Keanu Reeves has taken onto two significant projects, The Matrix 4 and ...
- Taliban have right to raise voice for Kashmir: Suhail Shaheen08:52 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
- UAE capital scraps quarantine for all vaccinated travellers08:42 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan Army chief pays tribute to late Syed Ali Geelani08:21 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
-
-
-
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram face immense backlash over recent ...05:05 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
- Here's what Sidharth Shukla said in his last social media post04:10 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021