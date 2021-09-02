Twitterati celebrates Keanu Reeves's birthday

Web Desk
07:41 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Known for his roles in iconic films like John Wick and Speed, Canadia born actor Keanu Reeves is celebrating his 57th birthday today.

Apart from his impressive resume, Reeves is undoubtedly one of the most beloved stars across the globe owing to his random acts of kindness.

Twitter cannot stop showering praises on him on his birthday and an overwhelming amount of love and best wishes have been directed towards him.

The Matrix's star massive fan following from across the globe paid tribute to him with heartfelt tweets.

Born in Beirut and raised in Toronto, Reeves began acting in theatre productions and in television films before making his feature film debut in Youngblood.

Keanu Reeves reveals that The Matrix 4 is to be a ... 01:11 PM | 20 Sep, 2020

Fans are rooting for a better 2021 as the actor Keanu Reeves has taken onto two significant projects, The Matrix 4 and ...

