Twitterati celebrates Keanu Reeves's birthday

Known for his roles in iconic films like John Wick and Speed, Canadia born actor Keanu Reeves is celebrating his 57th birthday today.

Apart from his impressive resume, Reeves is undoubtedly one of the most beloved stars across the globe owing to his random acts of kindness.

Twitter cannot stop showering praises on him on his birthday and an overwhelming amount of love and best wishes have been directed towards him.

The Matrix's star massive fan following from across the globe paid tribute to him with heartfelt tweets.

Today would be perfect day to acknowledge that how cool Keanu Reeves was as John Constantine. #HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/r8apFtKdHy — ???????????? (@KubrickBabe) September 2, 2021

“Keany, he's a sweetheart. People don't understand him. He's on this earth, he's a together guy. He'll rule the world-very smart, indigenous, and very productive.” — River Phoenix Happy Birthday, Keanu Reeves! pic.twitter.com/SWUlammBH0 — The River Phoenix Gallery (@phoenixsgallery) September 2, 2021

reminder that keanu reeves is immortal ???? pic.twitter.com/qMmcCIeBIU — mochii ????|| CHECK PINNED || KEANU AND ELLY DAY???????? (@mochiilorian) September 2, 2021

Keanu Reeves is now 57 years old and he’s still one of the nicest and coolest celebrities we have on this planet! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Dbc8uggINt — Goran Mirkovic (@ClemmRusty) September 2, 2021

Happy birthday to the most humble kindest soul and brilliant actor, Keanu Reeves. ???? pic.twitter.com/ttAU4agqLh — Filmpreciation (@filmpreciation) September 2, 2021

Born in Beirut and raised in Toronto, Reeves began acting in theatre productions and in television films before making his feature film debut in Youngblood.