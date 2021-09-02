Pakistan Army chief pays tribute to late Syed Ali Geelani
Web Desk
08:21 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Pakistan Army chief pays tribute to late Syed Ali Geelani
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani.

The army chief said that Geelani’s lifelong oblation and constant struggle shows the invulnerable resolve of Kashmiris against Indian occupation.

His mission and dream will remain until the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) win their right of self-determination, the COAS said.

Syed Ali Geelani had been under custody for the last many years. The prominent Kashmiri leader passed away at his house in Srinagar on Wednesday night.

