Arrested militants planned to bomb Sindh Assembly building

10:10 AM | 9 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) teams foiled a major terror bid in Sindh capital as a militant gunned down, while five others including a foreigner were apprehended on Monday.

After the initial investigations, it was revealed that the target of terrorists was the Sindh Assembly building.

Provincial Information Minister Nasir Shah said that the terror group prepared a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device to target the Sindh building however they failed as no session was held today.

The other terrorists were supposed to attack the building after the suicide attack. The terrorists had kept the latest automatic weapons rifles with them for this very purpose.

Shah further added that a video of the Sindh Assembly was found on the seized mobile phones. The militants were in direct contact with facilitators in the Afghan province of Kandahar. Three of the terrorists were from Kandhar while one belongs to Nangarhar.

In-charge CTD Raja Umar Khattab said that terrorists were residing in a building in Shah Latif Town and action was taken on a tip-off.

Earlier on February 3, a statement issued by the NACTA stated that key government buildings or installations could be targeted in the attack by foreign-backed terror elements. A vehicle is being prepared on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

