NACTA sounds alarm over foreign-backed terror hit in Karachi
Web Desk
01:17 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has issued a terror alert for the Sindh capital. Foreign backed attackers have planned to target key installations, Pakistani internal counterterrorism authority said Wednesday.

A statement issued by the NACTA stated that key government buildings or installations could be targeted in the attack by foreign-backed terror elements. A vehicle is being prepared on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

Provincial Home Ministry, Sindh inspector general of police (IGP), and Rangers were alarmed about the recent threat alert.

The authorities have recommended extreme vigilance and heightened security measures in the port city.

India behind terrorism in Balochistan, says PM ... 05:47 PM | 9 Jan, 2021

QUETTA – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressing deep grief over brutal killing of Hazara community ...

