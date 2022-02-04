AGP writes letter to Punjab govt for repatriation of Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD – Attorney General of Pakistan has written a letter to the Home Secretary of Punjab in connection with the repatriation of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif left for London in November 2019 following his illness, as Prime Minister Imran Khan had granted permission to the former premier to go abroad for medical treatment.

According to the AG’s office letter, American doctor, Fayaz Shawal, submitted new medical reports to the Lahore High Court (LHC) related to Nawaz Sharif’s health condition.

Therefore, new reports should be provided to the medical board formed by the Punjab government so that the medical board can give its expert opinion regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health.

The Punjab government in January, in line with the federal cabinet’s decision, formed a medical board to examine PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s health reports submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The AG office letter further stated that the medical board formed to examine PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s health condition had asked for more medical reports of him to submit its assessment report on his health condition.

Once the medical board submits its recommendation on Nawaz Sharif’s health condition, the AG’s office will devise the next course of action to take against Shahbaz Sharif as he has submitted an affidavit in LHC as Nawaz’s guarantor.

As per the AG office, Shahbaz Sharif is the guarantor of brother Nawaz Sharif’s repatriation to the LHC, and the federal cabinet has directed the AG office to take legal action against Shahbaz Sharif’s fake affidavit.

According to media reports, the LHC had further stated that the LHC had allowed former premier Nawaz Sharif four weeks for medical treatment abroad, but he was not returning to the country.

Fawad Chaudhry, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said in January that Prime Minister Imran Khan has told the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) to make sure that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif is brought back to the country.

Fawad said that either Shahbaz Sharif asks Nawaz to return to Pakistan or legal action will be taken against him for providing a fake affidavit in this regard.