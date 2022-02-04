CPEC delivering tangible benefits to people of both the countries: PM Imran Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is delivering tangible benefits to the people of two countries.
He was talking to Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission of China, He Lifeng during a virtual meeting with him in Beijing on Friday, reported Radio Pakistan.
The meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing CPEC projects and discussed the preparations for future initiatives.
Imran Khan said Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership is time-tested and timeless and despite COVID-19 pandemic, work on all CPEC projects progressed steadily.
He appreciated efforts of the National Development and Reform Commission of China and relevant authorities of both sides in this regard.
The prime minister noted with satisfaction that CPEC’s early-harvest projects have transformed Pakistan’s economic landscape laying a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth.
Reaffirming the commitment of two sides to timely completion of CPEC projects and its high-quality development, the Prime Minister vowed to continue efforts to achieve Gwadar’s potential as a hub of regional commerce and industry and prioritize preparatory work on the ML-I and other key energy projects.
In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman of the Chinese commission noted that China has become Pakistan’s largest investment and trade partner in last seven years and both sides are keen to maintain the momentum of overall economic and trade ties in future as well.
Expressing China’s readiness to assist Pakistan in the areas of industrialization, agricultural modernization, science, technology and socio-economic development, the Chairman of Chinese Commission said all relevant Chinese institutions would continue their efforts to encourage Chinese public and private enterprises for investment in CPEC projects.
In this regard, both sides decided to establish new green, digital, health, trade and industry corridors, which would enhance sector-wise cooperation in these areas.
During the meeting, both sides also welcomed the signing of the Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation between Pakistan’s Board of Investment and China’s NDRC to facilitate relocation of China’s industrial units to CPEC special economic zones and accelerate investment from China and elsewhere.
