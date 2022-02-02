PM Imran Khan to leave China tomorrow to attend Winter Olympics 
Web Desk
12:00 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
PM Imran Khan to leave China tomorrow to attend Winter Olympics 
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for China tomorrow on a four-day visit to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

The premier will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including cabinet members and senior government officials. 

As a global event, the Olympic Games foster mutual understanding, inclusivity and friendship among the peoples of the world.

Beijing will soon become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

The leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation including CPEC.

They will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.  

It would thus renew the bilateral commitment to taking the iron-clad partnership between Pakistan and China to new heights and add impetus to cooperation across multiple domains. A number of MoUs and Agreements would be concluded during the visit.  

While in Beijing, Imran Khan would also meet prominent business leaders of China and representatives of leading Chinese think-tanks, academia and the media.

The prime minister's visit would mark the culmination of celebrations commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, with more than 140 events organized to showcase the resilience of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the unfolding international situation.

First locally transmitted Omicron case reported ... 11:15 PM | 16 Jan, 2022

Less than three weeks before the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, the Chinese capital, Beijing, has reported its first ...

More From This Category
Justice Umar Ata Bandial sworn in as Chief ...
11:30 AM | 2 Feb, 2022
Sri Lanka to borrow US$200m from Pakistan
11:00 AM | 2 Feb, 2022
Pakistan reports 6,047 new coronavirus cases, 29 ...
08:36 AM | 2 Feb, 2022
Pakistan issues $1 billion Sukuk bonds
11:15 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
Plan to transform Monal restaurant into wildlife ...
09:59 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
Turkmenistan deputy FM discusses TAPI project ...
09:25 PM | 1 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Hareem Shah praises SHC for stopping FIA from arresting her
10:35 AM | 2 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr