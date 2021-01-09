India behind terrorism in Balochistan, says PM Imran after meeting Hazara victim families

QUETTA – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressing deep grief over brutal killing of Hazara community members said that India is staging terrorist activities in Balochistan.

He was talking to digital media journalist after a meeting with families of coal miners, who were killed in a targeted attack in Machh town on January 3 (Sunday).

The premier said that the government was taking measures to ensure protection of the community of genocide attempts.

He highlighted that some terrorist outfits have joined hands with Daesh, which is being supported by India.

Khan recalled that he had informed the cabinet about India’s nefarious designs to instigate sectarianism. He praised the security agencies of the country for averting the situation and foiling the nefarious designs of the neigbhouring country.

وزیراعظم عمران خان سے گورنر بلوچستان امان اللہ خان یاسین زئی اور وزیر اعلی بلوچستان جام کمال خان کی کوئٹہ میں ملاقات



کمانڈر سدرن کمانڈ لیفٹیننٹ جنرل سرفراز علی بھی موجود

He visited Quetta on demand of Hazara community protesting the killing of their beloved one by blocking leading roads in the provinces.

Before his visit, the premier had said that he will meet the mourners once the bodies of the victims are buries. The killed coal miners were laid to rest earlier today.

PM Khan held a meeting with the victim families at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University where he extended his heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their loved ones in the tragic massacre.

Eleven coal miners were gunned down on Sunday after unidentified attackers abducting them before killing them in the southwestern Balochistan province.

The police officials said the miners were coming to work when armed militants kidnapped them and moved them to the nearby mountains.

Six were dead on the spot while the other five succumbed on the way to the hospital, police officials added.

The deceased were identified as Aziz Raza, Mohammad Nazim, Abdul Rahim, Anwar Ali, Sher Mohammad, Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Sadiq, Chaman Ali, Hussain Jan, Asif Ali, and Abdullah.