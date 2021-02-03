Pakistan approves public hanging of child sexual abusers

ISLAMABAD – The Senate Standing Committee on Tuesday passed two bills to seek public hanging of sexual abuse convicts, and penalties for the desecration of human corpses.

The Criminal Laws Amendment Bill, 2020, was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Javed Abbasi.

The bill seeks to conduct the trial of sexual offenses against children, and set a time frame of 30 days for completion of the trial and two months for adjudicating upon the appeals by the Supreme Court.

The committee chairman Rehman Malik and Leader of the House Dr. Shehzad Waseem engaged in an argument as Shehzad opposed and showed reservations over the new bill. Later, he staged a walkout of the meeting.

Another criminal law (amendment) bill, 2020, introduced by Senator Abbasi, was approved in the meeting

The committee directed that boundary walls should be built around all graveyards across the country with the installation of a monitoring system, including the close-circuit TV cameras so that dignity and respect of human corpses could be ensured.