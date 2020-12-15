Pakistan approves Anti-rape Ordinance 2020
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020 which aims to give strict punishments to sex offenders.
As per the ordinance, special courts will be set up across the country to expedite the trial of rape cases on a priority basis and will dispose of the rape cases within four months.
The Ordinance also suggests setting up Anti-rape Crisis Cells by the Prime Minister, which will be authorized to conduct medico-legal examination within six hours of the incident.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ur" dir="rtl">صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے انسدادِ ریپ آرڈیننس2020ء کی منظوری دیدی<br><br>آرڈیننس سے عورتوں اور بچوں کے خلاف جنسی زیادتی کے معاملات کو جلد نمٹانے میں مدد ملے گی۔<br><br>جنسی زیادتی کے ملزمان کے تیز ٹرائل اور کیسز جلد از جلد نمٹانے کیلئے ملک بھر میں اسپیشل کورٹس کا قیام عمل میں لایا جائے گا</p>— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) <a href="https://twitter.com/PresOfPakistan/status/1338743993539170304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
A record will be prepared to register the perpetrators of sexual abuse at the national level with help of NADRA. The Ordinance also bars revealing of the identity of rape victims and doing it so a punishable offense.
The decision had been taken in a session of the PTI government’s legal team which was chaired by PM Imran Khan.
Premier while addressing a ceremony had said that the authorities will have to bring up a plan for curbing rape incidents and any delay in its legislation would be disastrous for Pakistan.
