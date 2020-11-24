Arzoo Raja Case, 44-year old husband charged for rape of minor

KARACHI – The Sindh Police have charged Syed Ali Azhar and six others for rape in the case of the forceful conversion and marriage of 14-year-old Arzoo Raja.

Two of the lawyers, two witnesses and a nikkahkhwan have been charged under section 3, 4 and 5 of Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act for solemnising child marriage, punishment for parent or guardian concerned in child marriage.

An investigation report submitted to judicial magistrate XXII of District South exonerated the prime suspect's two brothers and a friend for lack of evidence.

Besides these, Azhar has been charged with Section 375 (v) (sexual intercourse with or without the woman’s consent if she is under 14 years of age) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The court is yet to pass an order on the charge-sheet.

Arzoo has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine at the Shelter Home while the husband is in jail under judicial custody.