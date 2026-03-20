Iran–UK Tensions soaring after military Base access granted to American forces

TEHRAN – Tensions between Tehran and London escalated sharply after Iran’s foreign minister delivered a stern warning to British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, accusing Britain of becoming involved in military aggression by allowing the US to use its bases.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, condemned what he described as Britain’s “negative and biased approach” toward ongoing US-Israeli military actions against Tehran. He specifically objected to UK’s decision to permit American forces to operate from strategic military locations, including RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

Abbas Araghchi warned that these actions would be viewed by Tehran as direct participation in aggression and said they would be “recorded in the history of relations” between the two countries. He also reiterated Iran’s firm stance that it reserves the inherent right to defend its sovereignty and independence under international principles.

The controversy comes as the UK, under PM Keir Starmer, allowed US forces limited operational use of its military infrastructure, despite not engaging in any direct attacks itself. The move marks a shift in position, as Starmer had previously denied such access before later approving it.

Meanwhile, Iran already taken a more confrontational stance in the region, having targeted or threatened Western-linked military installations, including coalition bases in northern Iraq’s Erbil and RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. Tehran also demanded that Britain withdraw what it views as support for both the United States and Israel.

Adding further pressure, US President Donald Trump repeatedly grilled UK and other EU nations for not responding strongly enough to developments in the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite escalating geopolitical uncertainty, oil and gas markets have shown signs of easing after sharp price increases earlier in the week, helping stabilize financial markets following a turbulent period.

At the same time, speculation about broader military escalation continues to grow. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently hinted at the possibility of ground operations, though he declined to provide specifics, stating only that “many possibilities” exist while choosing not to disclose operational details.