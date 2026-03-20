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Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan – Gold Price Today – 20 March 2026

By Our Correspondent
9:07 am | Mar 20, 2026
Gold Rates Increase By Rs1300 Per Tola In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices witnessed massive dip in line with downward trend in international markets. The per tola rate remained fixed at Rs499,462 in the local market, showing a decline of Rs24,300 amid ongoing fluctuations in global trends.

The price of 10 grams of gold also stood at Rs427,208, Just a day earlier, on Thursday, gold had dropped by Rs20,833 per 10 gram.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit Price
Gold Per Tola 499,462
Gold 10 Grams 428,208
Gold Per Ounce $4,767
Silver Per Tola 7,734

On the international front, gold prices also dropped, standing at $4,767 per ounce, including a $20 premium—signaling a broader pause in momentum across global markets.

Gold Prices

Dates 24K Gold
17-March-26 Rs523,762
14-March-26 Rs524,562
13-March-26 Rs533,262
12-March-26 Rs540,362
10-March-26 Rs539,562
05-March-26 Rs537,162
26-Feb-26 Rs540,562

However, not all precious metals followed the same path. Silver took a hit, dropping by Rs75 per tola to settle at Rs8,494, adding a contrasting twist to an otherwise steady day for bullion.

22 Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 468,416.67 447,125 383,250
Per 1 Gram 40,160.08 38,334.63 32,858.25
Per 10 Gram 401,600.83 383,346.25 328,582.5
Per Ounce 1,138,252.5 1,086,513.75 931,297.5

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Prices – 18 March 2026

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