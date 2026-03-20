Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan – Gold Price Today – 20 March 2026

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices witnessed massive dip in line with downward trend in international markets. The per tola rate remained fixed at Rs499,462 in the local market, showing a decline of Rs24,300 amid ongoing fluctuations in global trends.

The price of 10 grams of gold also stood at Rs427,208, Just a day earlier, on Thursday, gold had dropped by Rs20,833 per 10 gram.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit Price Gold Per Tola 499,462 Gold 10 Grams 428,208 Gold Per Ounce $4,767 Silver Per Tola 7,734

On the international front, gold prices also dropped, standing at $4,767 per ounce, including a $20 premium—signaling a broader pause in momentum across global markets.

Gold Prices

Dates 24K Gold 17-March-26 Rs523,762 14-March-26 Rs524,562 13-March-26 Rs533,262 12-March-26 Rs540,362 10-March-26 Rs539,562 05-March-26 Rs537,162 26-Feb-26 Rs540,562

However, not all precious metals followed the same path. Silver took a hit, dropping by Rs75 per tola to settle at Rs8,494, adding a contrasting twist to an otherwise steady day for bullion.

22 Karat Gold Prices