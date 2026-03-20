Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan – Gold Price Today – 20 March 2026

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices witnessed massive dip in line with downward trend in international markets. The per tola rate remained fixed at Rs499,462 in the local market, showing a decline of Rs24,300 amid ongoing fluctuations in global trends.
The price of 10 grams of gold also stood at Rs427,208, Just a day earlier, on Thursday, gold had dropped by Rs20,833 per 10 gram.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Unit
|Price
|Gold Per Tola
|499,462
|Gold 10 Grams
|428,208
|Gold Per Ounce
|$4,767
|Silver Per Tola
|7,734
On the international front, gold prices also dropped, standing at $4,767 per ounce, including a $20 premium—signaling a broader pause in momentum across global markets.
Gold Prices
|Dates
|24K Gold
|17-March-26
|Rs523,762
|14-March-26
|Rs524,562
|13-March-26
|Rs533,262
|12-March-26
|Rs540,362
|10-March-26
|Rs539,562
|05-March-26
|Rs537,162
|26-Feb-26
|Rs540,562
However, not all precious metals followed the same path. Silver took a hit, dropping by Rs75 per tola to settle at Rs8,494, adding a contrasting twist to an otherwise steady day for bullion.
22 Karat Gold Prices
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|468,416.67
|447,125
|383,250
|Per 1 Gram
|40,160.08
|38,334.63
|32,858.25
|Per 10 Gram
|401,600.83
|383,346.25
|328,582.5
|Per Ounce
|1,138,252.5
|1,086,513.75
|931,297.5
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Prices – 18 March 2026