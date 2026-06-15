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Two pilots martyred as PAF trainee jet crashes near Mardan

By Our Correspondent
12:25 pm | Jun 15, 2026
Two Pilots Martyred As Paf Trainee Jet Crashes Near Mardan

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft on a routine training sortie crashed near Mardan on Monday.

Resultantly, both pilots Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Qasim Abdullah (Pakistan Air Force) and Lieutenant Taha Abbasi (Pakistan Navy) have embraced martyred.

A board of inquiry has been constituted by Air Headquarters to ascertain the cause of accident.

COAS & CDF Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Services Chiefs and all Ranks Pakistan Armed Forces express deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

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