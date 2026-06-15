US-Iran Peace Deal signing in Geneva to be hosted by Pakistan, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Arch-rivals US and Iran agreed to end more than 100 days of war, as both sides agreed on Peace agreement which includes Lebanon. Amid hope for peace, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the South Asian naiton will host the signing ceremony of an agreement between the United States and Iran, which is expected to formally take place in Geneva on June 19.

The agreement, reached after more than three months of reported hostilities, is aimed at ending military operations, including those involving Lebanon, according to the prime minister.

In his address at National Assembly, the premier called this development a “historic milestone” for global peace, saying it followed 3 months and 16 days of sustained diplomatic efforts that led to an “immediate and permanent” end to military action.

He said the ceremony in Geneva would mark formal conclusion of what he called a breakthrough in international diplomacy, adding that Pakistan would serve as host of the event. He congratulated the people of Pakistan, members of parliament, and the wider international community.

The premier acknowledged political leadership at home, hailing party supremo Nawaz Sharif for his guidance, as well as President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and other political figures. Shehbaz said the agreement reflected the success of dialogue and diplomacy rather than confrontation, and praised both US and Iranian leadership for showing patience during the negotiation process.

He added that the development represents a significant moment in global efforts toward restoring peace and stability.