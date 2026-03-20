Airfares surge on Eid as domestic travel drops, overseas return rises

Significant changes have been observed in both domestic and international air travel during , as ticket prices have increased by 10 to 20 percent due to a rise in jet fuel costs.

According to report, higher fares have led to a decline in the trend of domestic air travel, with passenger numbers on flights dropping by around 40 percent.

On the other hand, the trend of returning to Pakistan from abroad has increased. This is especially true for Pakistanis in who were there for , as well as those residing in other Gulf countries, who are coming back home for Eid.

National airlines have increased the number of flights to the Middle East to facilitate the return of Pakistanis living in Gulf countries during Eid.

According to sources, private airlines have also added more than a dozen extra flights to the Middle East during the Eid period, providing greater convenience for passengers traveling back from abroad.