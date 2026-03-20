Eid ul Fitr 2026 Namaz timings in Lahore

Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed across Pakistan on Saturday, March 21, following the announcement by the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, which confirmed that the Shawwal moon was not sighted in the country.

Eid Namaz Timings in Lahore

Time Mosque Area 7:00 AM Jamia Mosque Khadrak Sata Mal Multan Road 7:00 AM Jamia Mosque Madina Auto Market, Lari Adda, Badami Bagh 7:00 AM Jamia Mosque Baitul Mukarram Riwaz Garden 7:00 AM Darul Uloom Madania Rasool Park, H Block, Sabzazar Scheme, Multan Road 7:00 AM Jamia Mosque Taqwa Jamil Town, Sabzazar 7:00 AM Jamia Mosque Darul Shifa Shah Jamal, Shadman 7:15 AM Jamia Mosque Ar-Rahman Near Government Teaching Hospital, Shahdara 7:15 AM Jamia Muhammadiya Qasmiya Opposite Packages Mall, Main Walton Road, Cantt 7:30 AM Jamia Ashrafia Ferozepur Road 7:30 AM Jamia Mosque Madina Purani Anarkali 7:30 AM Jamia Mosque Bab al-Jannat Ataturk Block, Garden Town 7:30 AM Jamia Mosque Khazra Samanabad 7:30 AM Jamia Mosque Najm ul-Uloom 872-N, Poonch Road, Samanabad 7:30 AM Madina Mosque Kainchi Amr Sidhu, near Packages Factory, Walton Cantt 7:30 AM Jamia Mansoor-ul-Islamia Eidgah Cantt Cantt Area 7:45 AM Jamia Mansoor-ul-Islamia Eidgah Cantt Cantonment Area 8:45 AM Bairoun Sheranwala Bagh Walled City (Androon Lahore)

Lahore is preparing for one of the most vibrant and spiritually charged mornings of the year. Mosques across the city are finalizing arrangements for Eid congregations expected to attract thousands of worshippers from every corner of the metropolis.

From early dawn gatherings to large-scale prayers at historic venues, the city is set to come alive with devotion, unity, and celebration.

The centerpiece of Eid prayers in Lahore will once again be the iconic Badshahi Mosque, where the main congregation is scheduled for 8:45 AM. Large crowds are expected to gather at this historic site, reflecting both its religious significance and cultural prominence.nnounced a wide range of prayer timings to accommodate the city’s massive population:

Eid Namaz congregations will be held at multiple locations including Jamia Mosque Khadrak Sata Mal on Multan Road, Jamia Mosque Madina in Badami Bagh’s Auto Market area, Jamia Mosque Baitul Mukarram in Riwaz Garden, Darul Uloom Madania in Sabzazar Scheme, Jamia Mosque Taqwa in Jamil Town, and Jamia Mosque Darul Shifa in Shah Jamal.

At 7:15 AM, Eid prayers are scheduled at Jamia Mosque Ar-Rahman near Government Teaching Hospital in Shahdara, as well as Jamia Muhammadiya Qasmiya opposite Packages Mall on Walton Road in Cantt.

At 7:30 AM, several prominent mosques will host congregations, including Jamia Ashrafia on Ferozepur Road, Jamia Mosque Madina in Purani Anarkali, Jamia Mosque Bab al-Jannat in Garden Town, Jamia Mosque Khazra in Samanabad, Jamia Mosque Najm ul-Uloom on Poonch Road, Madina Mosque Kainchi near Packages Factory in Walton Cantt, and Jamia Mansoor-ul-Islamia Eidgah in the Cantt area.