Eidul Fitr 2026 being celebrated across world including Saudi Arabia with religious fervor

DUBAI – Muslims across the world are celebrating Eidul Fitr 2026 today with religious fervor and festive spirit.

In the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, overseas Pakistanis are joining the celebrations while offering prayers for the well-being of Pakistan.

Major Eid prayer gatherings were held at Masjidul Haram in Makkah and Masjid-un-Nabwi in Madina.

However, prayers were held outside the Masjid al Aqsa and Israel forces did not allow entry to Muslims.

Eid prayers are also being observed in countries such as Turkiye, Lebanon, Yemen, Palestine, and Iraq. However, due to security concerns, the Grand Mosque in Kuwait has suspended Eid prayers this year.

European countries including the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Germany are celebrating Eid, as are Muslims in the United States, Canada, and Australia. In Africa, Muslim communities in Morocco, Egypt, and other nations are also observing the festival with religious enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, announced that the Shawwal moon was not sighted in Pakistan.

As a result, Eidul Fitr will be observed in the country on Saturday, March 21. Similarly, the moon was not sighted in India, Bangladesh, and several other countries, which will also celebrate Eid on March 21.