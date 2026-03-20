Fatwa issued against Nora Fatehi’s vulgar song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’

MUMBAI – A fatwa has been issued against the controversial Bollywood song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke,” featuring dancer and actress Nora Fatehi, from the film KD: The Devil.

The song, released on YouTube and starring Sanjay Dutt alongside Fatehi, sparked immediate controversy.

Initially, Nora Fatehi issued a clarification stating that a vulgar Hindi version of the song had been produced without her permission.

Now, a senior Islamic scholar associated with the Uttar Pradesh Darul Ifta has declared the song’s content forbidden, calling it a serious sin under Islamic teachings and labeling the visuals as obscene. The fatwa also urged action against such material.

At the government level, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting confirmed that a ban has been imposed on the song in response to the controversy.