Punjab to launch Pakistan’s first AI-driven government system

LAHORE – Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has made a revolutionary decision to shift the entire governmental, administrative, and official system to modern Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Chief Minister has approved the introduction of Punjab’s first-of-its-kind and unique AI-based governance system, under which the Chief Minister’s Office will be transformed into the “AI Office of CM.” This will become Pakistan’s first office fully operated through technology and AI.

The meeting was chaired by Senior Provincial Minister , while the Chief Minister’s Advisor on AI affairs, , gave a comprehensive briefing. Progress on the “AI Vision 2029” and “Office of AI Punjab” projects was reviewed during the session.

The briefing revealed that a modern “AI Delivery Unit” will be established in Punjab, and all government departments will be connected to a central AI unit to create a complete AI ecosystem.

According to Ali Dar, governance based on data analytics, smart monitoring, and prompt public service delivery will enhance transparency and efficiency. AI-based dashboards and a central command and control system will also be set up.

The briefing further stated that through physical AI systems and an AI academy, youth will receive modern training, creating new opportunities for talent development and employment.

The meeting was informed that, with the support of and other international partners, implementation of a multi-sectoral AI governance model will be accelerated.

A comprehensive roadmap has also been prepared for the use of technology in various sectors, including health, education, agriculture, policing, and urban management. Under Safe City projects, modern systems and virtual police stations for the protection of women and children are already operational.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that the Chief Minister’s AI vision will serve as a model of revolutionary change in public service systems not only in Pakistan but across the entire region.