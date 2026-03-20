Gas supply schedule for Eidul Fitr 2026

KARACHI – The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced gas supply schedule during Eidul Fitr 2026 holidays.

The company’s spokesperson stated that gas supply will be available on “Chand Raat” (the night before Eid) and throughout the three days of Eid.

According to the schedule, gas supply will be suspended from midnight to 6 am on all three days.

SSGC said it is taking measures to ensure both residential and commercial users have access to gas during the festival.

The spokesperson added that from Chand Raat until midnight on the first day of Eid, gas will be supplied continuously.

On the second and third days of Eid, supply will resume from 6 am to midnight each day.

Eidul Fitr will be observed in Pakistan on March 21, as the Shawwal moon was not sighted on Thursday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced the decision after its meeting in Islamabad to sight the Shawwal moon.

The session was chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Members of the committee, along with representatives from the Pakistan Meteorological Department and other departments, were in attendance.

Similar meetings were held across the country. In Lahore, the provincial Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting was held at the Auqaf building, while zonal committees were convened in Quetta, Karachi, and Peshawar to collect and review moon sighting reports.