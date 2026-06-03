Fake Azomax Antibiotic raises Public Health Concern

LAHORE – Punjab’s Drugs Control authorities issued Class-I alert after lab tests confirmed four medicine batches as fake and substandard. The counterfeit drugs were found to be circulating through illegal suppliers while falsely using the branding of legitimate pharmaceutical companies.

Preliminary reports from laboratory testing suggest the affected batch does not meet required pharmaceutical quality standards and is believed to be fake or substandard.

Regulatory agencies have taken immediate action, including ordering an urgent market recall of the suspected batch, directing pharmacies and distributors to halt sales, launching inspections to remove remaining stock from circulation.

Officials advised healthcare providers and the public to avoid using any suspicious or unverified supplies of Azomax until further notice, while investigations continue.

Earlier, several other substandard medicines including Brexin, Danzen DS, Tonoflex-P, and Novidat 500 mg were found in large quantity and were seized from a pharmacy in Lahore, with further links to unlicensed distributors.

All identified batches have been banned under the Drugs Act 1976, and pharmacies, hospitals, and wholesalers have been instructed to stop distribution and report compliance. The public has been advised to stop using these medicines immediately, buy only from licensed pharmacies, and report any side effects. Investigations are ongoing to trace and dismantle the supply network behind the counterfeit drugs.